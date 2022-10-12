Growing up in the small Minnesota town of Rushford, life was simple. From playing Ghosts in the Graveyard at night to a rousing game of kickball in the street, Heather Cruz and her older brother enjoyed being outside and in nature. That love for the peaceful, nature-filled life brought Cruz and her husband to Pine City twenty years ago when her husband purchased a dental practice in town and a lakeside home.
Cruz found an interest in writing at a young age. Sights and sounds seemed to come alive for Cruz, which helped her bring stories to life on paper. Cruz wrote her first book, a fiction story about a young female pilot, at seventeen as she herself earned her pilot’s license. Cruz began writing professionally with newspaper and magazine articles, but the desire to publish a book took root when her journey in faith began to soar.
Cruz wanted everyone to hear about the saving grace she had found in her life. Feeling a peace and hope she had never known before, her mission was clear. Cruz found inspiration in her oldest son as he endured a yearlong concussion and his faith story prompted her to find a publisher and get his faith story in print.
Cruz, along with Traci LeBrun, Pine City Pioneer’s own editor, attended a writer’s conference in Chicago where she connected with an editor who published Cruzs’ son’s faith story in “Clubhouse” Magazine.
Several years later, the same editor came to Cruz and wanted to publish the story again, this time in a book by author Lee Strobel, “The Case for Christ: Young Reader’s Edition. Investigating the Toughest Questions about Jesus.”
Currently Cruz has a new book out entitled, “Grace for Every Mom: How a Grace-Filled Life Builds a Joy-Filled Family,” which is a combination of modern day grace-filled mother’s stories with Bible mom stories. The goal is to show that Bible moms are just like us, in need of grace. Cruz has also just completed a companion Bible study guide for her book, which will be given away for free on her website starting in October.
Cruz will be leading a Bible Study at Pine City Evangelical Free church surrounding her book. The Bible study will take place this October and will consist of discussion questions and practical tips to encourage moms to share with each other their own stories and tips for raising joy-filled families.
When asked what is one thing Cruz wants the reader to know about her, her answer was simply this, “Life is precious and unpredictable. It is important to know where our hope comes from. Our hope comes from God’s grace and love at work in our lives.”
Cruzs’ book is available locally at the Pine City Bookstore and Cabina Coffee, as well as online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. To learn more about Cruz, her Bible study and more, go to her website www.heathercruz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.