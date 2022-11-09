With a few tears and a few laughs, a heartfelt speech by Amber Chase, Pine County probation agent, gave gratitude to the probation department for their years of support during her military career.
Chase has been employed with the probation department for 11 years and was an intern in the department prior to her employment. However, Chase also had another important role that she held the entire time she was employed with Pine County, and that role has come to an end. Chase has been part of the Minnesota Air National Guard with the 133th Airlift Wing until this month, October, when Chase officially retired from her military career.
Chase spoke at the Pine County Board of Commissioners meeting on October 4. She addressed the board as well as members of the probation department, stating, “I am here today to convey an appreciation for the support I have received and not because of the statutory requirements, but because of the people. I am here today to recognize the probation department.”
Chase thanked her director, supervisor and especially her co-workers. Chase served under two directors in her time with the department, and both of them took the opportunity to go out to the Airlift and see what the Wing’s mission was as well as what Chase did in particular.
Chase joked, “I do not fly planes,” which is a common question people ask Air Force members. Chase stated that the reason she has been able to dedicate herself to 20 years of service is because she has the support of her co-workers and so many others.
Chairman Steve Hallan addressed Chase by saying, “Twenty years is a pretty cool thing. What you said is absolutely the truth. The work still goes on and somebody has to pick up the pieces and all you people sitting here are the people that said, ‘That’s OK, Amber, we have you covered, we’ve got your back so you can go do your duty to the state and the nation.’ We appreciate everyone here for what they have done through Amber’s career.”
Chase presented each of her co-workers with a military coin, which is a symbol of commitment and morale and represents a person’s dedication and service to the armed forces.
To continue with recognition, Hallan recognized City Administrator, David Minke, for his dedication and service and being with the City for 10 years. Hallan presented Minke with a plaque to commemorate the milestone decade of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.