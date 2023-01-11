A collision last Monday night that sent Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest has alerted the country on the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR. Hamlin’s heart stopped about nine minutes into the game during a hit to the chest by a Bengals receiver.
After Hamlin, 24, collapsed, medical staff at the game administered CPR for nine minutes to keep blood moving through Hamlin’s body. His heart rhythm was restored and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since improved.
Seeing Hamlin’s cardiac event, brought Nicole Klosner’s thoughts back five years to a time when her own son was saved by a friend’s efforts in administering CPR.
“We were watching the Bills game on Monday and my husband, Wally, and I just kind of watched in silence,” recalled Klosner, who lives with her family in Brook Park. “We knew they were doing CPR, but thankfully they didn’t show much on the TV. I went to bed emotional as it brought back memories that are hard.”
It was June of 2018 when the Klosner family were at a friend’s home, the Prihodas, who live across the street. Klosner’s son, Henry, attended daycare at Mandi Prihoda’s home as they had been friends for years. Henry was two years old and playing with the other children while Nicole and Wally were unloading food for dinner from their vehicle.
But when they turned around from their vehicle, they could not find Henry. “It was literally seconds. We checked the property frantically when out of the corner of my eye, I saw him floating in their pond,” recalled Klosner.
They pulled the boy from the pond, and Mandi sprinted to Henry. Having known CPR for her daycare, she administered the lifesaving measure to Henry. Thankfully, his heart began beating again, and he became conscious. The family then called 911, and Henry was flown to Children’s where it was determined there was no permanent damage.
Now Henry and Mandi share a connection that can never be broken, noted Klosner. “She is his angel, and our family have remained best friends throughout,” she said.
Klosner feels that knowing CPR should be something that everyone should learn as they take their new baby home from the hospital. “I honestly think it should be a requirement,” said Klosner. “You are required to know so many things and this should be one of them. Knowing CPR is so important and this is just a reminder of how things can happen so fast.”
Finding a CPR class
If interested in learning CPR, classes are available locally through Welia or Pine Technical and Community College, or through the American Red Cross. Visit the following websites for more information.
“I am so incredibly grateful that we all acted so fast and were able to get to Henry right away and that Mandi did not freeze or hesitate,” added Klosner. “Henry is the happiest little boy, and it is hard to think of what could have happened if Mandi had not been CPR certified. We will forever be grateful. We ourselves have learned CPR as you just never know what could happen with little ones, or adults for that matter.”
