Nicole Klosner, son, Henry, and Mandi Prihoda

Nicole Klosner, son, Henry, and Mandi Prihoda two weeks after Mandi saved Henry’s life. 

 Photo provided

A collision last Monday night that sent Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin into cardiac arrest has alerted the country on the importance of cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR. Hamlin’s heart stopped about nine minutes into the game during a hit to the chest by a Bengals receiver. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.