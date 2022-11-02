Lola “Virginia” Shuey of Pine City passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at The Estates at Rush City at the age of 83.
Lola “Virginia” (Hair) Shuey was born on February 9, 1939 to Ernest Eugene, Jr. and Dorothy Irene (Wade) Hair, in Belton, Texas.
Virginia graduated from Belton High School in 1957 and married Robert Wiseman Shuey the next week. They honeymooned along the east coast before returning to the Shuey Farm east of Pine City, Minn. She worked alongside her husband, Rob, on the dairy farm where they raised four children: Joyce, David, Lola and Mary Lou. They enjoyed many years together raising their children on the busy farm and had the privilege of being a big part of their grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives.
Virginia was a talented pianist and organist, playing for the First Baptist Church in Belton, Texas, as a teenager and continuing at the Pine City Evangelical Free Church and Journey North Church throughout her life. She played for many weddings, funerals, special services and accompanied many soloists, musical groups and choirs. She was a member of the St. Croix Homemaker’s Club where she enjoyed gathering with many women in the area. Church was an important priority in her life. She participated in many Bible studies and Christian Women’s Club meetings. She was part of the Pine Gardeners Club and enjoyed planting flowers and plants. She was an avid football fan and enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. She and Rob attended many Pine City Dragons games and countless band and choir concerts, proudly supporting their Shuey and Nisley grandchildren. She spent time driving friends to and from doctor appointments, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, crocheting, and volunteering wherever she could. Virginia had a quiet and calming influence on others as she lived out her faith in God in a way that touched the lives of many people.
Virginia is survived by her children; David (Joanne) Shuey, Lola (Mark) Nisley, and Mary Lou (Dave) Bryngelson, 7 grandchildren; Eric Shuey, Paul Shuey, Daniel (Kristina) Shuey, Brian Shuey, Kimberly (David) Baxter, Aaron Nisley and Sarah Nisley, 6 great-grandchildren; Adalyn Shuey, Eliya Shuey, Clair Shuey, Vivian Shuey, Jordan Baxter and Lydia Shuey, sister-in-laws; Joyce Hair, Dianne Strom, Mary Lou (Merlyn) Johnson and Pat (Butch) Stenmo, niece; Leslie (Burt) Ragsdill, nephew; Kelly (Danielle) Hair, many other nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years; Robert Wiseman Shuey, her dear daughter; Joyce Shuey, her parents; Ernest Eugene Hair, Jr., and Dorothy Irene (Wade) Hair, brother; David Eugene Hair, brother-in-laws; Raymond (Jeanette) Shuey, Kenneth (Harriet) Bloom, Vernon Rude, Glen Strom, David Nylen, sister-in-laws; Alice (Bob) DeWeese and Phyliss Shuey.
Pastor Tim Adams will officiate at funeral services for Virginia: 11 a.m., Friday, November 4, 2022, at Journey North Church in Pine City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday Nov 3, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in Birchwood Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials will be used for the family or to Journey North Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel.
