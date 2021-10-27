Twelve years ago I was hired for the best job I’ve ever had.
I was nervous. I was excited. I was determined to do the best I could with the trust I had been given and the opportunity to make a difference in this community, my home.
Right now, I feel that way again.
On Oct. 15, I was offered the position of Community Development Director for the City of Pine City. I accepted. It’s an opportunity to use my skills, learn new ones, and to continue to serve this city I love. Last Thursday the city council approved my hire. My last day at the Pioneer will be Friday, Nov. 12.
I’m happy – thrilled, actually – to say that we have already hired the next Pioneer editor. She’s a local resident who cares deeply about this community, and a skilled writer with years of newspaper editorial experience. Traci LeBrun will be starting on Nov. 19, and she’ll make this job and this newspaper her own.
It has been an honor and a privilege to work here, and to share with you the stories of our town and its people. There’s something magical about working for a small town’s newspaper, and there have been many days when I was pretty sure I had the best job in the world. I’m feeling a lot of gratitude right now, so I hope you won’t mind if I spend a bit of time thanking people over the next couple of weeks.
And let me start with you, our readers. Thank you.
But, looking ahead, I can’t wait to start working for the people of Pine City in this next phase. Pine City is a remarkable place, and when I describe to folks I know in the Twin Cities all of the things that volunteers and public-spirited citizens are making happen in our small town, it blows them away: free summer sports programs for kids, three different arts organizations, two-year scholarships for every Pine City senior to Pine Tech. The story of our town is one that people beyond Pine City need to hear, and I’m excited that I’m going to have the chance to tell it.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
