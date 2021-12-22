Dear Neighbors,
With Christmas just around the corner, I wanted to take a moment to wish you and your family a blessed holiday.
The holiday season is often filled with gatherings and parties, work deadlines and conflicting schedules, and Christmas cards, pictures and letters from family and friends. I enjoy receiving these greetings the most. The updates and pictures often bring back great memories of time spent with loved ones, the joy of a new birth or the heartache of losing a loved one.
I hope you can pause during this busy season and reflect on the past year and look forward to what the new year affords. This time of reflection will likely bring a range of emotions from laughter to tears and also challenge us to focus on the priorities for the coming year.
As I look to the year ahead, I look forward to spending time with family and friends, the opportunity to plant and harvest in a new growing season, and the upcoming legislative session. As we head into this session, we are facing a nearly $8 Billion budget surplus and nearly as many ideas on how the surplus should be handled.
I believe we need to set our priorities as to what is best for Minnesotans, not just today, but into the future.
The surplus is largely from the increase in income and sales tax receipts. We know that over the past two years, the spending habits of many have changed, none of us know if this is a long-term trend or how quickly these habits will change, which will quickly change our budget.
I have heard from many of you pertaining to your thoughts on how to handle this surplus. I would encourage you to continue to help set our priorities concerning the budget and knowing what is important for our community and state.
We all know that it is a busy time of year; nevertheless, I encourage you to take a moment to remember that the birth of Christ is the reason that we celebrate. I believe He is the reason for the hope that we have.
May you have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with promise and many blessings to come.
All the best,
Nathan
Nathan Nelson is the state representative for House District 11B.
