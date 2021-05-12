A single pea-sized piece of fishing tackle can poison a loon and cause its death.
Lead fishing tackle left in Minnesota waters causes an estimated 25% of loon deaths according to data provided by various experts to Steven Young, Program Coordinator with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s Get the Lead Out program.
Loons need grit or rock to help their digestive system work and routinely swallow pea-sized rocks. Lost sinkers, jigs and other fishing tackle falls to the bottom of lakes and are swallowed by loons when they pick up these rocks. As the lead in the tackle is exposed to the loon’s stomach acid, it slowly enters the bloodstream and poisons the bird.
Poisoned loons behave strangely. Some behaviors that the loon may exhibit are poor flight, crash landings, staggering, gasping, trembling, and drooping wings. As lead poisoning worsens the loon will eat very little and hide, staying behind when others migrate. It often becomes emaciated and dies within two to three weeks after swallowing the lead.
Get the lead out
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) was conducting a study on the impact that mercury has on water fowl, when they discovered that seven out of the 101 dead loons they were studying had died of lead poisoning.
Paul Radomski, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), completed a study from 1983 to 2004 that estimated 1 million pieces of tackle were lost in Lake Mille Lacs during that time frame. This equates to approximately nine tons of lost fishing tackle resting in Lake Mille Lacs over 21 years.
Since the early 2000’s MPCA has supported program called “Get the Lead Out” that works to collect lead tackle and dispose of it safely, and often have programs where those bringing in lead tackle can exchange it for a sample of non-toxic tackle.
How to help
To reduce lead poisoning among loons, anglers are advised to collect broken fishing line, unattached tackle, and other waste before they leave the lake. When purchasing new fishing tackle, anglers can give non-toxic tackle a try. Non-lead fishing tackle has been made from materials like tin, bismuth, steel, glass, tungsten, stone and metal composites.
Lead tackle should be disposed of properly by taking them to a local household hazardous waste facility.
Conservation Funds
In 2003, the DNR estimated that there were 12,000 loons. That population appears to be stable. The Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010 in the Gulf of Mexico resulted in the death of an estimated 600 to 1000 loons that had migrated for the winter months. A settlement with BP that has provided funding for loon habitat restoration. Get the Lead out plans to use some of those funds to promote non-toxic tackle, increase their exchange programs and pop-up shops.
