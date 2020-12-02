Lori Clementson passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Fairview Lakes Regional Medical Center in Wyoming at the age of 63 following complications of surgery.
Lori Kay Preston was born Oct. 12, 1957 to Eugene and Carol (Skara) Preston in St. Paul.
Born and raised in St. Paul, her family moved to Pine City in 1972. She met her high school sweetheart, Harlan Clementson, in 1973. They were married on July 13, 1974. Over the next several years, they welcomed their three wonderful children Chad, Holly, and Loni. Harlan and Lori were happily married for 46 years.
Lori continued her education at Pine Technical Institute and in 1985 graduated with a secretarial degree. Lori worked at Holiday gas station, Pine City Veterinary Clinic, Pine County License Center and Count Quality. She had been a homemaker for the last 30 years due to health issues. She enjoyed volunteering at Pine City Elementary School.
Lori’s passions included camping with Harlan, sewing, cooking, being outside to garden, working with her flowers and playing with their dog Annie. She was thrilled being a grandmother to Riley and Aidan. She cherished the time spent with them.
Lori is survived by her loving husband Harlan, children Chad (Tammy) Clementson, Holly (Ryan) Palmer, Loni Clementson; grandchildren Riley and Aidan Palmer; sisters Jane McLain of Siren, JoAnn May of North Branch; brothers-in-law Dale Dahl of Grantsburg, Dale (Audrey) Clementson, Randy (Kris) Clementson, Terry (Jessica) Clementson all of Pine City; Uncle Emmeron Skara of Arizona; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lori is preceded in death by parents Eugene and Carol Preston, sister Connie Dahl, nephew Jeremy Preston, brother-in-law Robert Josewsky.
Due to COVID safety concerns, services for Lori will be scheduled in the future.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.