Lori Garrison

Lori June Garrison, 58, died at her home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Born in Compton, California on March 27, 1963, Lori’s parents Jesse Browning and Joyce Anderson later relocated to Columbus, Ohio. Though Lori later lived in several other states, she remained a lifelong Buckeye and could often be found rooting for OSU football.
Lori was a welder for many years before she went back to school in her 50’s to become a nurse. She loved her job caring for residents at the long-term care facility in Rush City.
Outside of work, Lori loved to read and do crafts. She enjoyed bird-watching, filling her home with plants, and collecting cuckoo clocks. She made the best chocolate chip cookies and even better candy buckeyes. But most of all, she enjoyed growing in her faith and spending time with her family.
Lori is survived by her husband, Gene Garrison; mother, Joyce; brothers, Joe and David; children, Adam Wemmer, Heather (Tylor) Johnson, Betsy (Darrell) Croteau, and Travis (Holly) Rathburn; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Adam, Chase, Mason, Sammy, Blake, Boone, and Gabby; and great granddaughter, Oaklynn. At a date yet to be determined, Lori’s family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.