Lorraine Holmberg, of Braham, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. She was 98 years old.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Lyle (Rita) Holmberg, Rick (Becky) Holmberg, and Tim (Barb) Holmberg; daughters, Judy (Dennis) Olson and Karen “Nikki” Brown; 18 Grandchildren; 29 Great-Grandchildren; and two Great-Great-Grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. Visitation will be held a half hour prior to the service- beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at the Rice Lake Cemetery at a later date. Special Note: Due to CDC recommendations and other restrictions regarding gatherings, FACE MASKS will be MANDATORY at the services for Lorraine. Please be aware of the need to keep social distance, and not coming if you are sick or at risk (e.g. elderly, immune-compromised) will all help protect everyone. The Memorial Service will be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting the Braham Lutheran facebook page to watch the service live at 10 a.m. on Thursday or any time after.
Arrangements are by the Rock-Ingebrand Funeral Home in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
