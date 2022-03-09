Lorraine M. Kobberdahl

Lorraine Marie Kobberdahl, of Brook Park, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Eastwood Senior Living in Mora. She was 94 years old.
Lorraine was born on Jan. 23, 1928, at her grandmother’s home in Whited Township, Kanabec County to parents Arthur and Mary (Weidendorf) Zellman. She was baptized and confirmed at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Brook Park. She married Orville Dewayne Kobberdahl at the Heinz Estate in Pittsburgh on May 17, 1945. In 1945 they moved to a farm in Brook Park where Lorraine spent 70 years on the farm before moving to assisted living in 2016. Lorraine and Orville were married for 46 years before Orville passed away in 1991.
Lorraine worked at Fingerhut for a few years and later was a parks worker at Banning and Schoolcraft State Parks for 25 years. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Brook Park where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School; she later became a member Mora United Methodist.
Lorraine loved gardening, baking, watching and feeding the birds, and simply life on the farm. She enjoyed collecting knick-knacks, especially Beanie Babies and Fenton glassware. She always looked forward to visits with relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Orville.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Patricia (Richard) Pottratz, Gary (Mary) Kobberdahl, Mary Jane (Martin) Guttmann, Mark (Pamela) Kobberdahl, and Chris (Jerilyn) Kobberdahl; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother Arthur “Archie” (Sonja) Zellman; sister Marilyn (Floyd) Jensen; sister-in-law Wanda Dressler; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Mora United Methodist Church with Rev. Kate Mensing officiating. Music was provided by Jacki Peterson. Interment was at the Crow River Lutheran Cemetery near Belgrade. Arrangements were handled by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.