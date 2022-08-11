Time can have a way of slipping away from you or sometimes you’re just not cognizant of it – like this weekend.
Sunday was the annual “Church at the Fair” where two churches, the Pine City Evangelical Free Church, and another local church, First Presbyterian, combine to host an outdoor service at the fairground’s bandstand.
The event has been happening for years. We used to pack up the kids and the lawnchairs and find our seats under the shade tarp for an enjoyable morning outdoors, listening to a sermon and some praise music before the sounds of rides and large crowds enter the fairgrounds. Afterwards, we would bring enough cash to buy a pork chop or other fair food and watch the kids go on some rides.
These days, it’s just the three of us for the most part, me, Mark and Mark’s mom. So we packed up our lawn chairs and Mark’s mom’s walker and headed to the fair. We pulled into the fairgrounds to find a spot and quarreled a little over where to park (because what is a Sunday morning without a little dispute?) Should we park right next to the bandstand so it’s easier for Judy? Or make her walk a little further? We settled on a handicap spot fairly close to the bandstand and unpacked our chairs.
But we noticed people were packing up their chairs and heading back to their cars. Just then a friend of mine pulled in as well and we had small talk. She began to park at a nearby spot when it dawned on us that we were an hour late for the service, and it just ended. The service was at 9 a.m. and our usual service is at 10 a.m. “That’s right, the times are alternated each year,” I recalled to myself. The reminders were all there, even an ad in the newspaper which I took the information on, but it was overlooked it seems this year.
This made us laugh at ourselves and at our apparent disregard for details that morning. My friend pulled away as we laughed at each other. Mark just talked to people like he’d been there all along.
This has only happened to us once before about 20 years ago when we lived in Big Lake and attended church in Monticello.
We arrived at church at the usual time and noticed that everyone was already seated. The mood seemed quite somber, but we didn’t really give it much thought. We sat down, the pastor said a few words and everyone got up and left. We were just left with confusion as to why everyone was leaving. Then we realized it was daylight savings time … oh yeah, the whole “fall back, spring ahead” thing, we said, and then laughed at our oversight.
We never made a mistake like that again. Well, until this week.
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.