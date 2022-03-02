“Pine City has a lot of bars and churches!”
That’s something I’ve heard a number of times when I’ve told people I live in Pine City. I don’t know how we officially compare to other towns when it comes to those two statistics, but we do seem to have a good share of options in those categories.
Not to worry, my purpose is only to speak on the one I have a little more experience with ... churches. And I would agree that, for a small town, we do have a lot of churches. I happen to believe that’s a very good thing.
We started Journey North Church almost 15 years ago, and I remember having people ask then, “Do we really need another church in Pine City?”
As we were preparing to launch this new church, we discovered that within driving distance of Pine City, 80% of people did not have a regular church home.
Here’s what we believe: It takes all kinds of churches to reach all kinds of people! Churches can have personalities just like people. No big surprise there; churches are made up of people. And we’ve all experienced “people issues” haven’t we? There are style issues and format issues and denomination issues and location issues and the list goes on and on.
Here’s the thing: we are not in competition with other churches. We’re all in this together! Yes there are differences. That’s a good thing! Remember: It takes all kinds of churches to reach all kinds of people! I just want you to find a place where you can worship and share and connect and grow and serve.
The last couple years have brought about some changes in many churches ... some good and some bad. One of the changes has been the number of churches that have provided some kind of online experience.
Online services have allowed people to not only remain connected when there are circumstances preventing them from being there in person, it has allowed people to check churches out before going in person.
That, in my opinion, has been a good thing!
But many good things can end up being a substitute for the best things. Online service options are here to stay for the moment, but they can’t fully replace the in-person experience and the togetherness that comes with it. I’m just guessing that most people would probably not opt for an online bar experience ... wait, I said I wasn’t going to talk about that. But you get the idea!
Given all the isolation, division, problems, despair, and hopelessness that the last couple years have amplified, maybe it’s time to check out church again ... or for the first time!
So if you don’t have a church home at the moment, you have some options! Check it out!
Tim Adams is the pastor of Journey North Church.
