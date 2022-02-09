Sometimes it's Just Meant to Be
Occasionally, unfortunate things happen at the most inopportune times, leaving a person a bit put out and even angry. But once in a while, such an occurrence turns into something amazing. Such was the case for Miss Nancy Laufenburger, a young woman who had recently moved to Pine City and was working at Northwestern Bell.
Nancy had lost a filling and needed to see a dentist. She had the choice of two who practiced in Pine City at the time. The practical choice was the one closest to work, and that’s where she met Pine City native, Dr. Byron (Butch) Mach. He fixed her filling, and six months later proposed to her. There was a small problem, however, when it came to buying Nancy’s engagement ring. Butch only had one form of identification, and the saleswoman refused to take his check without another form of I.D. Finally, Butch showed her his dental association card, and the clerk begrudgingly accepted his check. That was the last time the Machs shopped there.
Choosing the wedding date was another hurdle on the way to the altar. Nancy joked that they should get married before her 31st birthday. For Butch, the date could not interfere with his hunting plans. With those things in mind, they chose August 6, 1977. The day was made even bigger as it happened to be the same day as the Pine County Fair parade. One of Butch’s friends planned to kidnap Nancy and join the parade with her on his motorcycle. The parade did go on; the kidnapping did not. Butch’s parents hosted the wedding reception at their house that night, and the guests were treated to an impromptu concert by the Bagpipers who were playing in the bar across the street. The Bagpipers had heard about the reception and joined in the festivities, bagpiping in the driveway.
In the years since Nancy’s first dental visit to Dr. Mach, she and Butch have raised three daughters and now have six grandchildren. They have lived in the same house their entire married life, remodeling it four times to make more room as the family grew. Now in retirement, they both enjoy gardening; Butch plants vegetables and Nancy plants flowers. They also enjoy quietly watching the variety of birds that gather at their feeders.
The Machs agree that having such common interests are good, but it’s important to be independent people too. Nancy says, “You don’t want to be married to a clone of your personality.” Butch agrees, “If interests are different, it keeps the energy in the marriage.” Through the years the couple has discovered that their differences often complement each other.
Many factors have played a role in the Machs’ strong marriage. The fact that they have the same faith, values and close family ties with their own parents and siblings made a sturdy foundation from the beginning for their own marriage. They worked to pass those same principles on to their daughters. Their advice to others contemplating marriage is simple but meaningful: “Be friends first. Don’t hurry. Don’t settle. Respect the other person as well as love them.” Looking back, that fortuitous lost filling turned out pretty well for both of them. Nancy says that she’d do it all over again, and Butch says, “I don’t make mistakes. I got the best.”
Where life leads
No one knows where life will lead, so it’s a blessing when life leads special people to each other as it did for John Kirchberg and Helen Janssen. Kirchberg was born July 20, 1933, in a farmhouse just north of Rush City, and although he was baptized “John” after the saint, he has been “Jack” to family and friends since the day he was born.
Kirchner graduated from Rush City High School just as the Korean War was beginning, and then with his father’s permission, 17-year-old Kirchberg enlisted in the United States Navy.
From 1951-1954, Jack served in the Korean War and was stationed at naval bases in Hawaii, Japan, Okinawa and had temporary duties in Hong Kong and the Philippines as an aviation electrician. And although he saw half the world during his service, it took his return to Rush City three years later for him to meet the love of his life, Helen Janssen.
Meanwhile, Janssen’s family had been living in Charles City, Iowa, and moved to Rush City after Kirchberg had enlisted and Helen was a sophomore in high school. Helen happened to be in the same class as Jack’s brother, and it was at his brother’s graduation that Jack first saw Helen.
They started dating in the fall of 1954 when they were both working in the Twin Cities, Helen at Honeywell and Jack for the federal government. But Rush City was home, so they came back each weekend to join their friends and families and dance at the popular Topic Ballroom located approximately where the Pine City DMV office is today and at the Crystal Ballroom which was outside of town on Cross Lake.
On April 21, 1956, a year and a half after their first date, Jack and Helen were married at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. Like many other couples, theirs was a traditional marriage of the 1950s with Jack working 28 years for the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Defense and later owning and running a grocery store while Helen kept the house and cared for the children.
When their children were young, the Kirchbergs enjoyed traveling. As a family, they visited all 50 states and much of Canada often towing a camping trailer. The bond formed as they traveled with their children was instrumental, they say, in building the values that made their marriage and family strong.
After retiring, the couple continued to travel to Europe, Costa Rica, Belize, Nicaragua, and Egypt. Although they no longer travel, they do keep busy. Jack does crossword puzzles and enjoys reading nonfiction books, especially books on the lives of the saints. Helen also reads a great deal, and through the years, has made hundreds of rosaries and prayer shawls.
And now almost 66 years, 8 children, 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren later, Jack still refers to Helen as the love of his life. The secret to their marital success is not complicated. Helen says, “Don’t hold a grudge. Even if you are right, say you’re sorry and move on.”
Jack adds, “Don’t be like the old German who loved his wife so much that he almost told her. Tell your partner you love them.” But most important to them, the Kirchners agree, is their belief and trust in one another and their faith in God who led them to each other so many years ago.
