Love’s no scam, ... but this is

Happy Valentine’s Day! I sincerely hope that Feb. 14 is a wonderful and magical day for you and the ones you love.
And if it isn’t, if you’re a Valentine’s Day skeptic – I get it.
I’m kind of one myself.
The trouble with holidays is that they create an expectation for you about a particular day – an idealized, unrealistic expectation. And if you aren’t in the company of loved ones on Thanksgiving or Christmas, if you aren’t having the time of your life on New Year’s Eve, and if you aren’t with the love of your life on Valentine’s Day, well, it stinks.
And then, to make it worse, there are the scammers trying to take advantage of folks just trying to make a human connection.
The Better Business Bureau (www.bbb.org) sent out a report the other day explaining that online dating sites have a surge in activity in the days before Valentine’s Day. And they warn that behind many dating profiles are scammers who want to dupe users into believing they have found love.
“Con artists create compelling backstories, and full-fledged identities, then trick you into falling for someone who doesn’t even exist. This form of deception is known as ‘catfishing.’ Sometimes a catfisher is simply a lonely person hiding behind a fake persona. But often it is the first step in a phishing scheme to steal personal information or a romance scam to trick you out of money. In some cases, victims have been tricked into moving illegal money from other scams (‘money mule’), which is potentially a crime.”
The scammers will set up a fake profile on online dating sites with a stolen photo and text, then try to make a connection.
And then, soon after that, there will be a hard luck story.
“Just when the relationship seems to be getting serious, your new sweetheart has a health issue or family emergency, or wants to plan a visit,” the BBB explaines. “No matter the story, the request is the same: they need money. But after you send money, there’s another request, and then another. Or the scammer stops communicating altogether.”
The important rule is one the BBB always emphasizes: Never, never send money or share personal information that can be used for identity theft to someone who you have never met in person. And if someone asks for credit card, bank, or government ID numbers – cut them off immediately.
You know what? Even though these awful scammers are out there trying to prey on our best instincts, love is real. And if you’re lucky enough to find it, it’s pretty great.
Here’s wishing you all the love and happiness in the world ... and not just on Valentine’s Day.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.