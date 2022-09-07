Labor Day is past and a new school year has officially begun. Children are back on their school schedules and routines – some excited to be and others not so much. Many parents have completed their back-to-school shopping and are grateful to send their children back to school, while other parents wish they were able to send their children back to school in new clothes and nice new school supplies and may be nervous about sending their children to school for a variety of reasons. Teachers are busy giving of their time, energy and resources to not only educate but also care for their students. School buses are on the roads again. All of the other support staff are busy in their various important roles which keep it all functioning.
Children are so important and valuable. Without them there would be no need for school and we all know they become our future leaders. I was recently reading to my grandchildren from “The Jesus Storybook Bible.” I love how it’s summary of Matthew 19:13-15 and Mark 10:14-16 expresses the heart of Jesus toward children.
Jesus’ helpers tried to send them (the children) away. “Jesus doesn’t have time for you!” They said. “He’s too tired.” But they were wrong. Jesus always had time for children. “Don’t ever send them away!” Jesus said. “Bring the little ones to me.”
Now, if you had been there, what do you think – would you have had to line up quietly to see Jesus? Do you think Jesus would have asked you how good you’d been before he’d give you a hug? Would you have had to be on your best behavior? And get dressed up? And not speak until you’re spoken to?
Or … would have you done just what these children did – run straight up to Jesus and let him pick you up in his arms and swing you and kiss you and hug you and then sit you on his lap and listen to your stories and your chats?
You see, children loved Jesus, and they knew they didn’t need to do anything special for Jesus to love them. All they needed to do was to run into his arms. And so that’s just what they did.
Well, after all the laughing and games, Jesus turned to his helpers and said, “No matter how big you grow, never grow up so much that you lose your child’s heart; full of trust in God. Be like these children. They are the most important in my kingdom.”
It is my prayer that as a community, we would each go into this new school year seeking to not only love children the way that Jesus did and does, but to also love each other with that same kind of love. While on earth, Jesus’ love involved boundaries of both grace and truth, and His love is still the same today. In sharing truth, He does so with grace and kindness. In sharing grace, He does not ignore truth or reality.
Matthew 18:2-6 states, “And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.
“Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the Grace and truth – promises of goodness for humility and kindness, yet also earthly and eternal consequences which Jesus would rather not have happen but He loves enough to bring about justice.
May each of you get to the end of this current school year with a new childlike faith which enables you to experience the freedom, joy, security and peace of the love of Jesus – knowing you don’t have to do anything special to earn that love. And may our community reflect that in how we love children and each other.
lori thompson is an InFaith field staff member and director of Evergreen Bible Camp.
