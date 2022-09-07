Lori Thompson

Labor Day is past and a new school year has officially begun. Children are back on their school schedules and routines – some excited to be and others not so much. Many parents have completed their back-to-school shopping and are grateful to send their children back to school, while other parents wish they were able to send their children back to school in new clothes and nice new school supplies and may be nervous about sending their children to school for a variety of reasons. Teachers are busy giving of their time, energy and resources to not only educate but also care for their students. School buses are on the roads again. All of the other support staff are busy in their various important roles which keep it all functioning.

