The Pine City Dragons hosted class 4A Lumberjacks (5-2) from Cloquet on a chilly October night last week. The Dragons demonstrated the ability to compete and finish plays at times, but as the mistakes mounted, it became too challenging to mount any type of comeback.
“We had flashes in this game, we forced Cloquet to drive the ball down the field, we had multiple stops, forced a few turnovers but just too many big plays on third or fourth down. We just couldn’t find any consistency,” shared Co-head coach, Andrew Burger.
The Dragon offense stalled on its first three plays, and the Lumberjacks converted on two third and short plays to keep their initial drive alive. The Lumberjacks finally punching the ball into the endzone on a design quarterback keeper.
The Lumberjacks would convert on the two point play and take a 8-0 lead into the second period. The following drive for the Dragon offense would only muster five yards on three consecutive run plays ending in a Dragons punt.
The Jacks would drive down the field on ten plays only to have their field goal attempt blocked by Logan Kolecki. On the ensuing Dragons possession, the Lumberjacks would intercept the ball from Dragon quarterback Bryce Erickson on second down. The Jacks would use the short field and score on a 9–yard touchdown run and two point conversion putting the Lumberjacks up 16-0 early in the second period. The following Dragon offensive series would go seven plays and 16 yards only to punt the ball back to the Lumberjacks.
The Jacks would go seven plays on this scoring drive, highlighted by 13-yard and 24-yard gains. The Jacks would punch their third touchdown will under three minutes to play up 24-0
The Dragons would give up an additional turnover in the half when junior Jace Preston coughed up the ball. The Jacks followed it up, converting on a fourth and long. The Cloquet QB broke multiple tackles on the play and put the Dragons up 31-0 at the half.
The second half the Dragon offense sustained a few drives eating up much of the clock. The Dragons defense would give up one early touchdown run followed by a late field goal that led to the to the final score of 41-0.
The Dragons remaining game won’t get any easier with a quick trip to Mora (4-3) this week. Last year, the Dragons defeated the Mora Mustangs 24-14.
