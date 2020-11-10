John Neimi hopes to provide landscapes and nature art that transports the viewer to new worlds as the featured artist at Pine Center for the Arts this month.
His show, entitled “Horizons Landscapes Butterflies” features digital art that celebrates the colors and patterns found in nature.
“I create places and spaces to get lost in,” Neimi said. “Despite subtle references to the natural world but wiped clean of human residue I want the viewer to get lost in the image and bathed in color; to leave the familiar behind. It is up to the viewer to define whether my image is a good place, a forbidding space, a familiar place or an unknown space.”
Neimi’s show will feature digital art that begins as a digital photograph. “Working in digital is a matter of utilizing the pixel. The pixel is a single dot of color, black or white. Even though most often lost in a digital image, hundreds of thousands of pixels define an image, the highlights, the shadows, the change from one color to another. Combined they express movement, stability, fluidity,” he explained.
The public is invited to view the exhibit and find themselves lost in “Horizons Landscapes Butterflies” throughout the month of November. The exhibit opens 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at the Pine Center for the Arts, located at 265 5th Street SE. The Pine Center for the Arts gallery will be open Fridays and Saturdays throughout the month. Please see our Facebook page for current hours. Covid safety protocols will be observed.
Activities at the Pine Center for the Arts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
