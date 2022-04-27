The Luther College Choir paid a visit to Pine City and performed at Our Redeemer Church on Saturday. At the end of the concert, Luther College and Pine City High School concert choir combined, circling the entire sanctuary to sang together.
The WELCA (Women of the ELCA) provided dinner for all 50 Luther students before the concert and community members housed all of the students for the night.
