Luther College Cathedral Choir to perform in Pine City!

The Luther College Cathedral Choir, under the director of Mark Potvin ‘01, will perform at 7:30 pm on Saturday April 23, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City, MN. A free will donation will be accepted with a suggested amount of $10.
Cathedral Choir is one of five auditioned choirs at Luther College. The ensemble is comprised of select singers drawn mostly from the rich talent of the college’s sophomore class. Cathedral Choir participates actively in campus worship, in the Christmas at Luther concerts, and at special events and concerts during the academic year, including an annual spring tour.
Active in the creation of new music, Cathedral has premiered choral works by Ola Gjeilo, Mack Wilberg, Daniel Kallman, Sir David Willcocks, Gwyneth Walker, Ben Allaway, Daniel Pinkham, Eric Whitacre, Stephen Paulus, Amy Engelsdorfer, Sandra Peter, and Jennaya Robison.The ensemble also takes great pride in reintroducing landmark, small-scale masterworks to contemporary audiences and performing choral music from non-western traditions. In keeping with Luther College’s mission, Cathedral Choir enjoys being of service to the wider community. In the past year, the ensemble has collaborated with over 500 high school students in workshops and shared performances, engaged in multiple service projects to benefit residents of Decorah and Winneshiek County, and partnered with Minnesota Public Radio to produce Luther’s first “Bring the Sing” community singing event.
Luther is home to one of the largest collegiate music programs in the world with five choirs, three bands, three orchestras, two jazz bands and numerous chamber ensembles, totaling more than 800 student musicians. Luther students participate in large ensembles, faculty-coached chamber groups, private lessons and master classes. More than 250 music majors study music theory/ear training, history, education, composition, jazz, church music and performance.
