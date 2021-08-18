Corduroy Lee Wayne Lyman, 31, of Sandstone is facing felony criminal sexual conduct and drug charges after allegedly giving methamphetamine to a minor female, having sex with her and filming the acts.
Lyman faces three criminal charges in the case: felony third-degree sexual conduct, felony use of minors in a pornographic work and felony second-degree drug sale to person under 18.
The maximum penalty for the charges against Lyman is 25 years in prison, a $500,000 fine or both.
