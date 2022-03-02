After two years without a Pine County Horticulture Day due to COVID, the Pine County Master Gardeners welcome everyone to attend their 18th Annual Horticulture Day on Saturday, March 19th. The day begins with registration, coffee and exhibits at 8 a.m. and runs to 2 p.m. at the Pine City High School.
“What Everyone Should Know About Lyme Disease” will be the keynote presentation by Dr. Elizabeth Maloney. Dr. Maloney is the founder and President of Partnership for Tick-Borne Diseases Education. It is a non-profit organization providing online and live evidence-based continuing medical education and materials on tick-borne diseases for physicians and healthcare professionals. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Medical School and is in a Family Medicine residency practice. Dr. Maloney also acts as a consultant to government agencies and private organizations. She recently served on the Pathogenesis, Transmission and Treatment subcommittee of the federally mandated Tick-borne Diseases Working group. She frequently speaks to the public on tick-borne diseases, emphasizing the need for primary and secondary prevention.
There will be two rounds of breakout sessions on the following topics.
“Cool-Weather Crops from the Kitchen Garden” by JoAnn Weaver, Crow Wing County Master Gardener
“Planting Trees and Shrubs for a Changing Climate” by Paul Swanson, District Manager, Pine County SWCD
“Flowers for Pollinators – Be Pollinator Friendly” by Kathy Rahkola, Carlton Count Master Gardener
“Fall Planting of Spring Blooming Bulbs” by Sonya Burke, Hennepin County Master Gardener
“Japanese Beetles are Here to Stay” by Marissa Schuh, University of Minnesota IPM Extension Educator
To make it a COVID safe event, masks will be required, and we will socially distance. Registrants will be notified in case it needs to be canceled due to COVID and fees will be refunded.
The registration fee includes the educational sessions, morning refreshments, lunch, handouts, door prizes and time to visit our garden marketplace featuring garden items, plants and bulbs. Bring your gardening questions for the “Ask a Master Gardener” table and visit with experienced Pine County Master Gardeners.
Registrations need to be received at the Extension Office by March 14th for $25 to save money and to be entered in a Grand Prize Drawing. After March 14th, the fee is $29. Print a Horticulture Day Registration form from the Pine County Extension office home page at extension.umn.edu/local/pine and click onto the Gardening tab and then Events. Or, request a form by calling 1-800-657-3813 Ext. #1 or call 1-320-591-1651. Forms are also available from the Extension office at the Pine County Courthouse at 635 Northridge Dr. in Pine City, and at the Flower Box in Pine City; Beaver Meadows Garden Center south of Hinckley; Brown’s Beans and Greens in Sandstone and Village Floral in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
