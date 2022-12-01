Lynda Bell passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
Lynda was born on Aug. 6, 1951 to James and Carolyn Bell in Denver, Colorado.
After graduating from Platte Canyon High School in Bailey Colorado, she stayed with her Aunt Marilyn in Rush City for a year. She attended Century Community and Technical College earning an Associate in Science degree. She enjoyed traveling, going to Amsterdam. She also enjoyed traveling with her mother going to Carlsbad, Washington DC, Chicago and Mexico.
Prior to retiring she was employed many years at Boston Scientific. She was an avid reader, enjoyed biking and walking around the trails near her apartment, writing poetry, and putting together puzzles. She also collected angels. She was a homebody in her later years and had recently given up driving and donated her car to charity.
Lynda is survived by her mother Carolyn Bell; brother Rodney (Barbara) Bell; sister Robbi (Robert) Koster; nieces Tiffany Bell, Tiffany Gardner, Laura Blue; nephews Richard Bell, Daniel Bell and Jeremy Stitch; numerous great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father James Lavern Bell; grandparents Roy and Astrid Nowling, (William) Frood S. Bell and Clarissa Alice Bell-King and niece Christina Sobieck.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
