Mail thefts continue in Pine City

A wave of mailbox thefts has been happening in the Pine City area. Most recently, at a 5th Ave. NE residence.
On Feb. 14, John Haney placed an envelope in the mailbox containing a credit card payment. He put the flag up for the mail carrier to pick up. While inside, he saw a vehicle driven by a female pull up to the mailbox and open it. The woman took the outgoing mail and drove away.
Haney followed the woman down the street in his vehicle. The woman pulled into a driveway to turn around, and Haney blocked her in the driveway, asking for his mail back. The woman denied having his mail, so Haney left and called the sheriff’s office.
Haney went looking for the vehicle again, and did not find it. But around the block, he found the mail opened and crumpled up on the ground by the stop sign. Officers arrived and the mail was shown to the officer. This incident is still under investigation with possible charges pending by the Pine County Attorney’s office.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said that mail thefts tend to come in waves. “Mail thefts come around every six to nine months. It’s transitory, occurring from southern Minnesota to northern Minnesota with no home base,” said Nelson. “They drive around the state and do this. We’re not saying it’s not locals doing this, but we see them all over the state.”
He said that they’ve seen them come through the Hinckley area about a year ago, and since about November of 2022, it’s been in the southern part of the county. “They’ll take it out of one county and cash it in another,” he added.
Nelson said in the Haney case, it involved putting a check in the mailbox and putting the flag up. “That’s what suspects are looking for,” he said. “Take it to the post office and don’t leave mail in the mailbox with the flag up. That’s the easiest fix.”
U.S. Post Office postal inspector/team leader, Rachel Williams, said that mail thefts have been reported to them and gave the following tips on how residents can help prevent mail theft:
• Retrieve your mail daily from the mailbox. Do not leave it in the mailbox overnight.
• If on vacation, place your mail on hold with the post office or online www.usps.com.
• Do not place outgoing mail, especially checks, in your curbside mailbox. Mail in a blue collection box or directly at the post office.
• Sign up for Informed Delivery at www.usps.com so you are aware of what mail you are expecting.
• Purchase a locking mailbox at your local hardware or home improvement store. Usually range from $50-$75. Mail can be placed in but must be retrieved with a key. This is a deterrent.
• Pay attention to suspicious cars or activity in your neighborhood. If unknown cars are stopping at mailboxes, write down the license plate.
