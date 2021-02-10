EVERYTHING BAGELS
Ingredients Bagels: Makes 6
1⁄2 cup full-fat coconut milk
2tablespoons finely ground golden flaxseeds
1 tablespoon raw honey
1tablespoon gluten-free active dry yeast
4 eggs
1⁄4 cup coconut oil
1tsp apple cider vinegar
1 1⁄2 cups arrowroot powder
1⁄3 cup coconut flour
1 1⁄2 teaspoons grain-free baking powder
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Everything seasoning:
1teaspoon poppy seeds
1teaspoon dried minced garlic
1tsp dried minced onion
1⁄2 tsp white sesame seeds
1⁄2 tsp black sesame seeds
1⁄2 teaspoon coarse sea salt
Directions
Pour coconut milk into a small saucepan, heat it over low heat to 110 F. Place warmed coconut milk, flaxseeds, honey and yeast in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the beater attachment and mix on low speed to combine. Let the mixture sit for 4-5 minutes, until it foams.
Add the eggs, oil and vinegar to the bowl and mix on medium speed to combine. Add the arrowroot, coconut flour, baking powder and salt and mix again until fully incorporated. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and let it sit for 1 hour at room temperature.
To make the everything seasoning, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl and stir to combine.
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Scoop batter into a 31⁄2-inch silicone doughnut pan, filling each cavity two-thirds full. Sprinkle tops with seasoning and bake 20 to 25 minutes, until bagels are golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool completely on the rack.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 1 week, or in the freezer for 6 months.
