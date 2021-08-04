Starting in June, Japanese beetles have made an unwelcome return to Minnesota gardens. These gleaming copper and green beetles have been in Minnesota for decades but became a more prominent invasive pest in some parts of the state in 2011 and in recent years in Pine County.
This year’s batch of adult beetles started to show up a few weeks ago. Populations will continue rising through July and taper off by mid-August.
Feeding is a nuisance, but not deadly
A key thing to remember about adult Japanese beetles is that while feeding is an eye-sore, it typically does not cause long-term damage to plants.
Mature shrubs and trees, if healthy, can tolerate a lot of damage without long-term consequences. While beetles may feed on rose flowers, if the plant is healthy, the plant will make it through the feeding.
If beetles are feeding on plants you prune in mid to late-summer, think of the beetles as doing the pruning for you!
Note that this is true for healthy plants. Drought-stressed plants in your yard and garden may require more Japanese beetle control efforts than in the past.
What can I do about Japanese beetles?
The lowest-input method? Learn to live with them.
Want an all-natural, hands-off, pesticide-free way to manage Japanese beetles? Manage your own expectations and learn to live with them.
The plants in our garden are part of the natural world, and as such, are going to be fed on. While the Japanese beetle isn’t a native insect, it is in Minnesota and here to stay.
Beetle populations fluctuate from year to year, driven by how successful the grubs are at finding turf to feed on. This is harder for them in years when July and August are dry.
In most situations, plants can power through the largely cosmetic Japanese beetle feeding. Changing your garden expectations will save you money, time and stress.
Want to actively manage them? Start yesterday (though now is also good).
Ideally, start removing adults as soon as they appear. This is because damaged leaves let off scent signals that Japanese beetles are able to detect, attracting more beetles to the damaged plants and surrounding plants.
The earlier you start working on getting beetle numbers and feeding down, the easier the rest of your summer will be.
Thinking about spraying? Think hard before using insecticide. Check to make sure a pesticide is safe for pollinators and bees.
It may seem like the hardest part of picking out a pesticide is selecting something from a wall of products at the hardware store. However, the real challenge in using pesticides is choosing the right product and applying it according to label directions.
It may be annoying to peel open the little booklet affixed to a spray bottle, but it is not optional — it is the law.
The label of a pesticide is going to tell you how to keep yourself, your family, and your plants safe while using the product, as well as how to use the product in an effective way.
For more information on Japanese beetle control, including insecticide options, see Japanese beetles in yards and gardens at this website: https://extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-insects/japanese-beetles#using-pesticides-1591112
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.