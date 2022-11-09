2 pkgs. (4-serving size) vanilla flavor instant pudding and pie filling
1 can (16 oz.) pumpkin
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
Mix cream cheese, 1 tablespoon half and half, and sugar with a wire whisk until smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Spread on the bottom of the crust. Pour 1 cup half and half into mixing bowl. Add pudding mix. Beat with wire whisk until well blended, 1 to 2 minutes. Let stand 3 minutes. Stir in pumpkin and spices; mix well. Spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Garnish with additional whipped topping and nuts as desired. Makes 8 servings. Prep time 15 minutes.
Buttermilk Pie
1 prepared dough for 1 (9-inch) single crust pie
1/2 c. butter, room temperature
1-1/2 c. white sugar
3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
3 large eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
Zest from 1 lemon
Juice from 1 lemon
1 c. buttermilk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out pie crust large enough to fit pie pan with some overhang. Put in the pie pan and fit into dish. Crimp the edge with fingers. Prick the bottom and sides of the crust with a fork about 10 times. Place a sheet of parchment paper gently into crust with pie weights or dried beans so crust doesn’t bubble up. Bake crust 15 minutes. Take parchment paper/beans out and cool. Place butter in mixing bowl; add sugar. Stir together until completely combined using a spatula, 5 minutes. Add flour and salt. Mix until combined. Stir in 3 eggs; mix. Whisk together until smooth. Pour in vanilla extract. Add nutmeg, lemon zest, lemon juice, and buttermilk. Whisk and pour into pie shell. Bake 45-55 minutes. Pie should have a slight wiggle but not a soupy wiggle. Cool to room temperature and refrigerate until chilled, 1 to 2 hours. Can top with seasonal fruit if you wish, such as raspberries or pomegranate seeds.
