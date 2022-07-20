Making a case for artificial turf

The Pine City Athletic Committee finished up its project for the 2021-2022 school year in assisting in funding the new weight room project at the high school. The project is complete and being utilized multiple times a day for Pine City students and athletes. The project is fully funded with approval from the school board and the athletic committee assistance in raising funds for the finished project. The room provides more space and a safer place to conduct class and activities for all students and all athletic programs.
The committee is wasting no time in moving ahead with their next vision for athletic improvements in the Pine City area. The committee is currently looking at the outdoor facilities at the high school and exploring ways to improve that space for its student body.
“While the grass looks flush and green right now, anyone directly working with our student athletes understands those areas need to be addressed,” shared committee member Nate Fort. “The fall and spring seasons consistently lose out on games and practices.”
The committee shared with school board members concerns including the most glaring issue with the lack of drainage of its outdoor facilities. This past spring, the baseball and softball teams had less than seven outdoor practices and a quarter of their season was eliminated due to the condition of their home facilities. The football players, from youth levels all the way through varsity levels, consistently adjust their practice to find dry spaces including practicing on parking lots or unlevel high ground.
In addition to the lack of drainage, the outdoor areas become too slippery when wet and as hard as concrete when dry. The committee also noted that due to the facilities’ conditions, the Dragons are at a competitive disadvantage with section and conference opponents due to loss of practice time and games. For example, the Minnesota State High School League condemned Saunder’s Field in 2009, forcing the Dragons to host a home playoff game in Chisago Lakes.
The current cost of turf allows for a great return on our investment, particularly when considering that our fields get very limited use.
“Our current costs get us single use sports fields that remain unusable for most of the academic and high school athletic seasons,” noted committee member James Foster. “Adding turf will allow the school to dramatically increase the number of events it hosts. Now instead of having a football field that hosts a total of 15 or so events per year, it can host events and get use to every day where there isn’t heavy snowfall.”
Pine City is often forced to cancel or move spring baseball and softball games and sustain poor field conditions that potentially cause injury to students. The committee highlighted that currently the phy-ed department averages 12 days of use on grass facilities in early September and typically don’t get on the fields until June due to wet and unsafe conditions which keep the spaces unusable for physical education classes.
While the committee shared cost analysis, it also explored the benefits the student body and local community members would get with a turf facility. The committee identified that turf is a safer alternative than Pine City current fields and will remain usable for the vast majority of the year. Turf is largely maintenance free, with a 10-year warranty, but the committee noted turf typically lasts 15 or more years before needing resurfacing. Turf allows for a variety of local programs including baseball, softball, track, cross-country, phy-ed, Community Ed, Summer Rec, and other organizations to utilize the space.
The committee shared a variety of athletic studies that show turf reduces concussions by 44% and demonstrated less long-term and short-term injuries among high school students.
The committee shared that a turf complex in Pine City would become more usable with essentially no surface recovery time. Fields can be used nine months out of the year and in nearly any weather conditions, as well as having the ability to generate income for the district as schools with turf baseball/softball fields frequently rent out their facilities in the spring to schools without turf for their competitions. Turf also has the added benefit of requiring no cost to sod, water, paint, mow, aerate, maintain or spray with chemicals, pesticides or fertilizers.
A turf complex would significantly improve space for the phy-ed program offering another area to use. Currently the program uses the tennis courts for a vast majority of its outdoor programs.
The complex doesn’t just benefit varsity baseball, football and softball, but would significantly impact their junior high levels extending their seasons by several weeks, allowing for greater practice time and better competition fields was expanded on by the group.
The committee continues to explore ways to improve the overall athletic experience at Pine City high school. The Athletic Committee goal is to improve the facilities and meet the needs of the local students and their athletic programs.
If you’re interested in being a part of the group or for more information, please reach out to James Foster or Nathan Fort.
