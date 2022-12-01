A prerequisite for making decisions is to know Jesus Christ as your Savior.
John 6:28, 29 says: “Then they asked him, ‘What must we do to do the works God requires?’ Jesus answered, ‘The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.’”
1. Take care of present sinful practices or attitudes in your life.
Psalm 139:23-24 says: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me and lead me in the way everlasting.”
There is a lot of entitlement thinking these days, even among Christians. What we really are entitled to is to die and spend eternity in Hell. Romans 6:23 states: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
2. Search the Scriptures. Does the Scripture speak implicitly about the decision? Does the Scripture offer other helpful advice?
Psalm 119:105 says: “Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.”
3. Pray and ask other Christians to pray about it. See Proverbs 3:5-6.
4. Evaluate the circumstances that you face. What are the issues you will face in this decision? Are you looking realistically at everything? God gave us minds for a reason. Romans 8:28 states: “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
5. Recognize your own uniqueness and abilities under God.
Romans 12:3-7 says: “For by the grace given me I say to every one of you: Do not think of yourself more highly than you ought, but rather think of yourself with sober judgment, in accordance with the faith God has distributed to each of you. For just as each of us has one body with many members, and these members do not all have the same function, so in Christ we, though many, form one body, and each member belongs to all the others. We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us. If your gift is prophesying, then prophesy in accordance with your faith; if it is serving, then serve; if it is teaching, then teach;”
6. What are the desires of your heart? Acknowledge your own wants realistically. Are your wants lining up with what God wants?
Psalm 21:2 states: “You have granted him his heart’s desire and have not withheld the request of his lip.”
Psalm 37:4 says: “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”
7. Seek godly, objective advice. God puts us into fellowship with other believers and they may have fresh ideas in looking at things. Proverbs 15:22 says: “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”
8. Recognize that you are not on your own; you have been bought with a price. Seek to be in God’s will. 1 Corinthians 6:19-20 states: “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore, honor God with your bodies.”
9. God gives freedom of choice in many things. God may bless more than one option. 2 Corinthians 3:17 says: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
10. Inward peace is often present. When we are in the will of God, we often feel a peace that surpasses all understanding. Acts 15:22- “Then the apostles and elders, with the whole church, decided to choose some of their own men and send them to Antioch with Paul and Barnabas. They chose Judas (called Barsabbas) and Silas, men who were leaders among the believers.”
Live day by day obeying the Lord in what He has revealed in His Word, and He will be guiding you into His will for your life. He never leaves us!
Bruce Thompson is the pastor at Hustletown Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.