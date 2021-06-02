Pine City Girl Scouts placed flags and flowers at the naval memorial outside Pine City Public Library on May 31. Pine City’s American Legion and VFW were joined by the high school band, Blue Star Moms and more for the ensuing parade and ceremony.
