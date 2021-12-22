If you haven’t heard of KT’s Cupcakery and More, it’s likely that you’ve tried one of their tasty treats somewhere in the community.
Owner of KT’s Cupcakery, Katy Overtoom has owned her home-based business for about ten years and has been serving up gourmet cupcakes, cakepops, centerpiece cakes, and her most popular item, decorated cookies.
Overtoom’s Pine City roots give many of her orders a personal touch. “I seem to always have some type of connection to each customer,’’ Overtoom recalled. “They truly find me through word of mouth. I always hear them say they had my cookies at a grad party or a company event and that they just couldn’t wait to order something from me.”
She said she’s also been honored to make treats for local businesses like Northview Bank, East Central Energy, Embrace Orthodontics, Minpack, and Pine Technical and Community College. “I love making treats for local high school events (Go Dragons!), and I’ve even been known to accept orders from other high school teams,” said Overtoom, adding that weddings and graduation parties are also a big part of her business.
Though Overtoom is the sole owner of the business, it can at times be a family affair as her twin sister often helps when there is a lot of baking to do and has become an “expert cake pop roller.” Her four children and husband have also been known to be good taste testers.
Growing up, baking and cooking was something Overtoom always enjoyed, with her finished products often making their way into the Pine County Fair.
“My mom is a wonderful baker and is constantly trying new recipes,” noted Overtoom. “I was always sending treats with my husband to his work, and a few of his coworkers asked me to make my cupcakes for grad parties and company events – and it just took off from there.”
After a few years of baking for family and friends, she was approached by Becky Schueller about joining the Chamber of Commerce. “That really made me feel like I was an official business, and since then, I’ve been involved in so many local events that helped to get my name out in the community,” recalled Overtoom, adding that she’s been able to donate her goods to some great local causes as well. She also registered as a Cottage Food Producer in 2017.
For now, KT’s Cupcakery is a side business for Overtoom as she works full-time for Holiday stores as a senior accountant. But she manages to juggle baking and working full-time, along with being the clerk for Chengwatana Township for the past 17 years, serving as the chair for the Pine County Township Officers Association and a number of other activities.
“I really enjoy the creativity of baking and being able to come up with fun flavor combinations for my cupcakes and cake pops. I feel like a real artist when I decorate cookies because I can barely draw stick figures with pencil and paper.
To order or view some of KT’s Cupcakery and More’s tasty treats, visit www.ktscupakery.blogspot.com. The business can also be found on Facebook and Instagram. Overtoom takes orders via social media as well as via e-mail at ktscupcakery@outlook.com or calls/text to 763-267-9758.
