Making sure the kids are alright

When COVID-19 hit Greater Minnesota, flexibility was key to local child care providers’ very survival. School shutdowns, rigorous health regulations and parent job loss forced child care managers to think on their feet. With a commitment to providing high-quality care for the region’s youngest residents, many child care operators scrambled to adjust their offerings to meet families’ shifting needs.
It wasn’t always easy. The pandemic took an emotional—and an economic—toll on local providers, said Don Hickman, Initiative Foundation vice president for community and workforce development. “Some child care providers shut down,” he said, noting that Central Minnesota has the greatest need for child care slots—more than 15,000—among all Greater Minnesota regions. “Surviving providers have had to quickly figure out how to support distance learning for kids while their parents were at work. A system that was already stressed has been asked to do even more than ever before.”
During spring 2020, the Foundation awarded a series of grants to local child care providers who were desperately in need of financial support to continue their operations. At the beginning of 2021, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund distributed an additional $416,000 to each of the state’s six Minnesota Initiative Foundations to award programs serving vulnerable children from birth to age 8. “This granting cycle recognizes that COVID-19 has been particularly hard on young children,” Hickman said.
The Foundation’s grant awards delivered support to areas of concentrated poverty with a focus on ethnic minorities with limited English skills and rural communities that lack access to basic early childhood educational services. In March 2021, the Foundation was awarded another $250,000 to continue this work.
Even as the pandemic abates, providers will continue to need assistance to purchase sanitation and hygiene products, to invest in technology to support distance learning, and to provide food for kids who would otherwise likely go home hungry. “The need is still there,” said Hickman. “And we’re focused on providing support.”
These three providers are just a few examples of community-based caregivers that are doing great work in exceptionally challenging times.
St. Mary’s Learning Academy, Pine City
There were times when running a child care center during the pandemic felt overwhelming, but Lynsey Barnes, director of St. Mary’s Early Learning Academy in Pine City, knew she had to keep her doors open—no matter what.
Barnes felt like she didn’t have an option: They were one of two providers in Pine City. “We did have quite a few essential workers among our families,” she said. “They relied on us. I felt like closing wasn’t an option. We had to make it work.”
Making it work meant enhancing cleaning procedures, offering reduced payment options or flexible schedules for families, and, when area schools returned to all-distance learning in November 2020, helping older kids do their schoolwork online.
“We have infants through school-age kids here,” Barnes said. “When the schools were closed, parents needed care for their older kids. We told them that we’d help them do their online school, so the parents didn’t have to do that after a long day at work.”
To make this new plan work, Barnes and her staff scrambled to find enough computers for all of their school-age charges. They pulled computers from classrooms and from their offices. And because they didn’t want to put an extra burden on already-stretched parents, they didn’t raise their rates, even though they had to hire extra staff to make their plan work.
When area schools returned to in-person learning, Barnes needed to be flexible once again. Because St. Mary’s $12,000 grant from the Initiative Foundation was designated for distance learning, she worried that having kids back in school would mean she’d have to return the funds. Given the uncertainty of the pandemic, Hickman told her to hold on to the money. “We have no idea what’s going to happen in the next few months,” he said. If they need to reallocate the funds to support summer programming and food access, Hickman assured Barnes that the grant to St. Mary’s would still fit the state’s guidelines.
That assurance helped Barnes feel confident that St. Mary’s can remain open—no matter what the future may hold. Her program is an important community asset, and she wants to be able to be there for families well into the future.
“Life keeps changing,” Barnes said. “Our parents were so happy that they could rely on us ... that we did stay open.”
Reprinted with permission of IQ Magazine, a publication of the Initiative Foundation.
