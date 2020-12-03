Melissa Karsky has been a full time caretaker of her now 17 year old daughter who was born at 26 weeks with intellectual disabilities. Caring for someone 24/7 has taught Melissa and her family the ups and down, the joys, the hardship, and the unyielding patience it takes to help her daughter live her best life. “For us, it taught us patience, to be humble.” Melissa says. “She brings so much joy. She is listening.”
Some of the challenges, Melissa has found being a full time caretaker, is that those with disabilities have a hard time being accepted. “They have a hard enough time trying to navigate through life and then having people not understand.”
This fall starts an eight-month program by the Minnesota Partners in Policymaking which is a leadership program to teach partners advocacy skills to better advocate for individuals who are disabled. Out of the many applications that were submitted, 25 people were picked to join the new class, known as class 38. Karsky was one of the 25.
When she heard of the Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership program, she was tempted to apply so she could learn more about ways she could advocate for not only her daughter, but for the other people who have disabilities, that deserve to have their voice heard. “People come from all over to come learn how to advocate for people with disabilities.” Karsky stated, while talking about how the class meets once a month for a weekend and are taught by speakers and other presenters new skills to add to their repertoire of ways to help advocate.
“It would be awesome to have other families from Pine County or other nearby counties come and join.” Once a year, there are new people picked to do this class, and seeing local families join to help the advocacy here in the rural area of Pine County would be incredible. “People don’t realize that it’s not just for kids. Adults with disabilities can come too and learn new tools to help advocate for themselves.”
Karsky states she is eager and excited to be able to help make a difference in someone else’s life. “Getting out in the community—adults and children. It’s important to even make people with disabilities advocate for themselves.”
Advocating for individuals who are disabled is a very rewarding venture, and one that is well worth the time and effort. “The rewards are just so positive. You’re not alone.” Karsky’s advocacy is not only to help those speak up for themselves, but to be able to get the word out to everyone about this amazing program, and that individuals who are disabled are here. They are listening, and they have a voice.
