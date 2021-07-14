‘Mama Mia!’ takes the stage

An upbeat, energetic musical based on the songs of ABBA – ‘Mama Mia!’ will take the stage of the Pine City High School Auditorium Thursday and Friday evenings on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Pine City High School Auditorium.
Director Rachel Bigelow said the cast and crew of the Pine City Heritage Players can’t wait to welcome audiences back to the Pine City High School Auditorium to see their new production after such a long time away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think this show is a wonderful way to come back to theater,” Bigelow said. “This is something that has been a huge part of my life – and a huge part of everyone who is in involved in the show. To not be able to do theater for over a year was hard. So, being able to be together again on the stage is the most phenomenal feeling in the world – and being able to welcome our community back into the space and then perform for them is so, so very special.”
All tickets must be purchased online through the Heritage Players website (www.pinecityheritageplayers.com) or in-person at the Pine City Chamber Office, 315 Main Street South during regular business hours. Seating will be limited to just 250 guests per performance, so advance purchase is encouraged for this production. Tickets will go on sale July 1. Adults are $15, Seniors are $12 and Students are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.