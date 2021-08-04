A man has been arrested by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly exposing himself to two juvenile females at West Side Park in Hinckley on the evening of July 23.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Pine County Court, on Friday, July 23 at approximately 7:04 p.m., a Pine County deputy was dispatched to a report of male wearing a white dress and pink thong underwear exposing his genitals to underage females at West Side Park in Hinckley.
The deputy responded to the park and spoke with two juvenile females, ages 14 and 16. Both reported observing a male wearing a white dress and pink-colored thong underwear who walked up to them and sat on a bench under the pavilion.
The juveniles reported that while the male was seated on the bench, he was taking photographs of his genitals. The juveniles reported seeing the male’s genitals while he was taking the photographs. The juvenile females reported that the male asked them if, “they thought it was hot that [he] was wearing a pink thong” and whether it made him look like a “hoe.”
The juvenile females further reported that the male stated he likes to show his genitalia to people and that is why he was wearing a see-through dress. The juvenile females took video of the male and provided those videos to law enforcement.
An adult male at the park further reported he observed a male wearing a white dress and a pink-colored thong walk up and sit on a bench. The adult male reported he focused on playing with his child at the park until he was approached by the two juvenile females who told him what they observed.
The deputy reviewed the videos provided by the juvenile females and identified the male suspect from prior contacts as Christian Michael Saxon, 29, of Moose Lake.
Deputies went to Saxon’s apartment to speak with him. Residents of his apartment stated that Saxon left the building in a silver minivan prior to their arrival.
Saxon was arrested on Saturday, July 24 based on a probable cause hold. According to the arresting officers, at the time of his arrest, Saxon stated he had drugs in his pocket. A baggie containing a small amount of a crystalline substance was allegedly found on Saxon’s person, which law enforcement recognized as methamphetamine.
Saxon was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of indecent exposure/lewdness, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The maximum penalty for these charges comes to one year in jail, a $3,000 fine or both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.