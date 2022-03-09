A Siren man, Michael Wayne Johnson, 65, has been charged with harassment and reckless use of a dangerous weapon in connection to incidents occurring in downtown Pine City near Robinson Park and a local bank.
According to the criminal complaint, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Friday, Feb. 25 on a report that a male in a blue Dodge Ram truck was holding a shotgun on his lap near Robinson Park in downtown Pine City. The bystander drove by a second time, according to the complaint, and saw that the male, later identified as Michael Wayne Johnson, was then holding the shotgun partially out of the window of the truck. A deputy then arrived and turned on his lights to initiate a traffic stop.
Johnson drove slowly down the block, and a second deputy pulled his squad car into an intersection in front of the Dodge Ram to force Johnson to stop. When law enforcement approached the vehicle, they saw an uncased shotgun in the backseat. Johnson said that he had a loaded gun in his pocket and an ASP (expandable baton weapon), according to the complaint. A loaded semi-automatic pistol, ASP and knife were then removed from the defendant’s person.
Four large zip ties were in the visor, and when asked why they were there, Johnson said they were for “work,” according to the complaint. Johnson told law enforcement that he was at a nearby downtown bank in Pine City to take female bank employees back to his house for the weekend to do taxes and that he was picking the women up on behalf of a witness protection group and the U.S. Marshal service.
The defendant stated, according to the complaint, that the female bank employee that he said he was bringing to his house did not know he was coming for her. Officers reported that he was hard to understand while he was speaking to them.
Johnson stated that he had initially walked toward the bank with a shotgun for his own protection and then turned around and put the shotgun back in the truck. He said he did walk into the bank with a pistol in his pocket, however, and spoke to one of the women. He claimed that he went to the bank to get paperwork and was “disgusted” that the woman did not have the paper ready for him.
Law enforcement confirmed with one of the women at the bank that Johnson had come into the bank about the same time the bystander called 911. The woman also said that she had helped him with other business related things earlier in the month on a couple occasions.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 14, the defendant had left McDonald’s food and a note signed “Happy Valentine’s Day” at a residence he believed to be “the girl from the bank.”
Burnett County, Wisconsin, has an alert for him based on increasingly irrational and threatening behavior towards the Sheriff’s Office and Veterans Assistance Department.
The felony harassment charge (aggravated violations - used dangerous weapon in commission of offense) comes with a maximum prison sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. The gross misdemeanor dangerous weapon (recklessly handle or use) charge comes with a maximum jail sentence of 90 days and/or a $1,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.