A man from Henriette, Minnesota (formerly of Frederic, Wisconsin), has been charged with two counts of felony drug possession after a traffic stop in PIne City, Minnesota.
According to the complaint, in late 2021, an officer on routine patrol noticed a Hyundai Tiburon at the Speedway gas station on 8th street without passenger side lights. The officer followed the vehicle from the gas station and began the traffic stop procedure.
While the traffic stop was in progress, the officer noticed the vehicle pulled to the shoulder but proceeded to drive slowly for some time before coming to a complete stop. It was observed that the driver had a passenger, and the movements being observed gave cause for concern.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason Mark Boleen, 50, and appeared to be under the influence of substances at time of arrest as was his passenger.
A Pine County officer approached the passenger of the vehicle and immediately noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both the passenger and Boleen denied marijuana use. The officer did a search which revealed 25 grams of marijuana on their person.
The officer noticed Boleen holding something in his hand and attempting to conceal it. The officer recovered the item and confirmed it contained methamphetamine, with an approximate weight of three grams.
During a search at the Pine County Jail, Boleen was found to have a baggie containing a crystal substance concealed in his crotch area along with a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. The crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine with an uncertified weight of 26 grams.
Boleen is charged with two felony charges with one count of 2nd degree and one count of 3rd degree possession of methamphetamines, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and/or $500,000 for count 1 and maximum prison sentence of 20 years and/or $250,000 for count 2.
These charges are in addition to an extensive ongoing criminal case that is set for a twelve person jury trial September 9, 2022 in Polk County, Wisconsin.
(1) comment
Its about time they put this meth head behind bars! Career drug dealer
