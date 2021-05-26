A Waite Park man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on May 20 in Brook Park.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Thursday, May 20 at approximately 6:37 a.m., a Ford F150 driven by Adam Robert Boyer, 23, of Waite Park was traveling eastbound on Highway 23.
In the vicinity of Beaver Claw Road, Boyer’s vehicle left the wet roadway, hit the embankment and came to a rest in the ditch on the north side of the roadway.
Boyer was transported to Welia Health in Mora with injuries described as non-life threatening.
Boyer was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
