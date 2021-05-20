A Woodbury man was hospitalized after a May 15 single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 at the Hinckley exit.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 7:33 p.m., a Ford Fusion driven by Thomas Herman Kopp, 29, of Woodbury was traveling south on I-35 at the Hinckley exit, when the vehicle left the roadway to the right side.
The Fusion struck a guardrail, rolled over and came rest under the overpass to the right of the roadway.
Kopp was wearing a seatbelt and his injuries were described as non-life threatening. He was transported to Essentia Health Sandstone for treatment.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was involved in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.