A Fridley man who was charged with first degree burglary for an incident that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 23 has now been sentenced for burglary for an incident that occurred on Hickory Lane, north of Rock Creek and south of Pine City just east of I-35.
The offender, Cody Richard Pitkin, 25, was charged with two felony counts of first degree burglary, two counts of receiving stolen property, one misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process, and one misdemeanor drug charge.
Pitkin was found guilty in late March by a jury of all six counts of First Degree Burglary (felony); Attempted First Degree Burglary (felony); Receiving Stolen Property – over $5,000 (felony); Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle (felony); Obstruction (misdemeanor); and Possession of Hypodermic Needles (misdemeanor).
The incident took place on Nov. 23, 2021 when a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of residents hearing walking and banging noises in their home in Pine City on Hickory Lane. The residents of the home reported they locked their bedroom door as someone tried to get inside the bedroom.
Pitkin had been in the home and stolen some items and fled to a nearby swampy area. On Pitkin was found a backpack that contained hypodermic needles, his mail, various items like toothpaste, Oreo cookies, a dollar Maytag coin, and checks made out to Pitkin in amounts over $1,000.
The trial prosecutors were Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson and Assistant County Attorney Lauren Dwyer. Pitkin’s sentencing is May 31. He’ll be held in jail until sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.