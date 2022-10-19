Scott Brekke, a 2005 graduate of Pine City High School, is now making an impact on the lives of the homeless and Minneapolis police officers as director of operations with Breakthrough Ministries.
A typical week for Brekke involves serving a hot meal to the homeless community on Tuesday and Sunday evenings and providing for basic needs such as clothing and toiletries during this time, with a worship service following. After the worship service, the group prepares a meal for the first and third precincts of the Minneapolis Police Department and serves them around 9 p.m.
The group also hosts short term missions teams from around the country during the summer months. “We use food as a vehicle to bring the love of Jesus to those who have not experienced it,” said Brekke. “We strive to get the body of Christ engaged with the great commission.”
He and his wife, Kayla, who also graduated from Pine City High School, were first connected with Breakthrough Ministries through their home church and volunteered to serve a meal for the first time in June of 2020.
“There was great need because of COVID and the riots in Minneapolis,” recalled Brekke. After serving a meal and participating in street outreach, they came back feeling like they had read their Bible all their lives but not necessarily living out what God desired for them. “... to love and care for others and bring the hope of Jesus. For a long time, I was sitting in church asking myself ‘Is there more?’”
Brekke said he felt drawn to the ministry and the people they were reaching and kept going back on a volunteer basis. He soon felt called into full-time ministry, but no opportunity had presented itself. He currently worked for his family’s business, Bathcare, which was started by his father in 1988.
In a step of blind faith, he and his wife decided to sell their house in anticipation that he would be volunteering his time without compensation. But as fate would have it, the same day they listed their home on the market, Brekke was taken aside and offered a paid position at Breakthrough Ministries. “It was completely God moving and all glory goes to Him! I started my job at Breakthrough September 20, 2020,” said Brekke. “Now I know that what I am doing has eternal impact and that every day I am living out the purpose of why God has me here on this earth at this time. Interacting with our guests is my favorite part. Praying with someone who feels at rock bottom and seeing answered prayer is so powerful.”
In serving dinners to the Minneapolis police officers, sitting in on roll call and doing ride alongs, Brekke has had a chance to see all that the police deal with on a daily basis. “This is a great time to build deeper relationships with some of the officers but also see that the police always arrive on a scene, and the first thing they say is ‘we are here to help.’ I really find that to be true,” he observed.
Brekke noted that the most valuable thing someone can give is their time. “Getting engaged with the work we do is a blessing to us and hopefully to those participating,” he added.
For more information on the ministry, the ministry’s needs and how to get involved, visit www.breakthroughmn.org. Volunteer and giving opportunities can be found there. Brekke said that specific needs currently are work on the equipping center and industrial shelving for dry goods storage, along with full-sized and half-sized aluminum pans and lids. “We go through a ton of these, and they are a large expense – but our biggest need is prayer!” he concluded.
