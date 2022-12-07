I can hardly believe it is December. It seems like I was just sitting down to write an article for the August issue of the paper. In that article, I shared how privileged I was to be in a position to discuss the wonderful things that happen at our high school.
The last few months have certainly provided me with opportunities to do just that. We have an amazing staff at Pine City High School. Everyone who works in our building is committed to making it the best place it can be for our students. Our students fill the halls with their personalities and energy. There is nothing like the feeling of being in a school building filled with students. When I worked online, that was the one thing I really missed. Watching students as they laugh with each other during lunch, seeing them intrigued by the science experiment they are performing in the halls, watching them participate in gym class, and last but not least, walking by classrooms and hearing them engaged in their learning.
Our students bring so many talents with them to school. Some of them are easy to see. We watch them perform on our athletic teams. Seeing them bring their skills and good sportsmanship to the fields and courts. You also notice their talent when you have the opportunity to attend a performance of a play or to hear the choir and the band perform. If you look at the pictures in our entryway, you can get a glimpse of the talented artists we have in our student body. We are fortunate to have such strong support for athletics and arts in our schools. Our community works hard to make sure our students continue to have these opportunities and we are grateful for that.
We have students that spend hours committed to achieving academic success in their classes. This could be the hard work they put in on their CTE projects or hours spent on their math or English homework. We just recognized the students that made the Principal’s List and A and B honor rolls. Fifty four percent of our students received this distinction. They should be very proud of the work they put in to achieve this recognition.
Other students donate time participating in our afterschool programs and clubs. They may be making videos for Dragon TV, working in Art Club, or enjoying each other’s company in Gamer’s club, to name a few. Members of our Student Council work to make things like Homecoming week fun and interactive for classmates. We had an amazing time during Homecoming and carried that excitement over to Turkey Bingo and door decorating contests in November. This month, we are participating in a food drive and learning about diversity by decorating our doors to showcase various religious holidays celebrated during the month of December.
Other students share their talents in ways that may not be as visible to the public. When I am talking to students during lunch or in the hallways before and after school, I have seen some amazing examples of art from students that aren’t even in an art class. I have talked to students about hobbies they have outside of school like jewelry making, longboarding or playing music. Some students are serving the community through volunteer work or helping to support themselves with a job. That is a talent to be organized enough to successfully balance work and school.
As an educator, one of the most rewarding parts of my job is to watch students discover their talents and recognize how they can use those skills to reach their future goals. It is amazing to watch this happen as students move from seventh grade to their senior year. I am so thankful for the dedicated staff that work tirelessly to help kids on this journey.
I will close by sharing another positive piece of news. We have high expectations for students at our school. As Dragons we ask that our students are prompt, responsible, attentive, and considerate. When I analyze student behavior data, over 84% of our students have had zero behavior referrals. Another 9% have had just one. That means that 93% of our students are meeting these expectations on a daily basis. We know that students will make mistakes and display behaviors that aren’t aligned with our expectations. It is our job to be consistent with modeling what we expect and using infractions as learning opportunities so that students will make better choices in the future. As our data shows, we are on the right track. Until the next time, don’t forget to look for the positives and remember, it is a great day to be a Dragon!
Laura Yehlik is the Pine City High School principal.
