Marshmallow Rhubarb Delight
4 c. diced fresh or frozen rhubarb
2-1/2 c. sugar, divided
1 c. miniature marshmallows
1/2 c. butter, softened
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-3/4 c. all-purpose flour
3 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 c. whole milk
In a large bowl, combine the rhubarb and 1-1/2 cups sugar. Transfer to a greased 7x11-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with marshmallows. In a small bowl, cream the butter, vanilla extract and remaining sugar until light and fluffy. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with whole milk. Beat just until moistened; spoon over rhubarb and marshmallows. Bake at 350 degrees until the topping is golden brown, 40-45 minutes. Serve warm. Makes 12 servings. If using frozen rhubarb, measure while it is still frozen and thaw completely. Drain in a colander but do not press the liquid out.
On-the-Go Breakfast Muffins
2 c. all-purpose flour
1/4 c. sugar
2 Tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
6 large eggs, room temperature
1 c. milk
1/2 lb. fully-cooked ham, cubed
1/2 lb. cheddar cheese, diced and shredded
1/2 lb. sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 small onion, finely chopped
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and pepper. Beat eggs and milk; stir into dry ingredients until well combined. Stir in the ham, cheese, bacon and onion. Fill well-greased muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Do not use paper-lined muffin cups for this recipe. Makes 20 muffins. Can substitute 1 pound of cooked Italian sausage for this recipe (remove casings before cooking).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.