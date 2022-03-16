Broccoli Mac and Cheese
4 Tbsp butter
1 lb. elbow macaroni
1 stalk celery, finely diced
1/2 head broccoli, stalks removed, broken into very small pieces
1/2 medium onion, finely diced
2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. dry mustard
2 c. whole milk
1 c. chicken broth
1/4 c. half-and-half
2-1/2 c. grated sharp Cheddar
1 c. cubed processed cheese, such as Velveeta
1 c. grated Parmesan
Salt and pepper
1/2 c. breadcrumbs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a baking dish. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cook the macaroni according to the package directions until still firm. Drain and set aside. Melt butter in a pot over medium heat. Add the celery, broccoli, and onion and cook, stirring until the vegetables soften, 5 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to mash some of the broccoli. Sprinkle on the flour and dry mustard and stir to coat the vegetables. Pour in the milk, broth and half-and-half and cook, stirring to allow it to warm up. Add Cheddar, processed cheese, 1/2 cup of the Parmesan and salt and pepper, stir to melt the cheese. Add the macaroni and stir. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Combine the breadcrumbs and remaining 1/2 cup of Parmesan in a small bowl and sprinkle over the dish. Bake until bubbly, about 25 minutes
Easy Veggie Tortellini Soup
8 c. vegetable broth
1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste
1 pkg. (10 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables
1 pkg. (9 oz.) fresh cheese tortellini
1/2 c. heavy cream
Salt and pepper
Parsley flakes
Dried basil
In a medium pot over medium heat, bring the broth to a simmer. Stir in the tomato paste. Add the frozen vegetables and return to a simmer. Add the tortellini and cook until just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper. Top with dried parsley and basil and serve. Makes 4-6 servings.
