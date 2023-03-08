Whisk together mayonnaise with cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, pepper, garlic, onion powder, sugar and hot sauce. Season with salt. Refrigerate at 20 minutes. Great sauce to keep chicken moist when barbecuing. Serve with chicken, turkey or fries.
Curry Ketchup
1 onion, chopped
1 minced garlic clove
2 Tbsp. curry powder
2 tsp. sweet paprika
1-1/2 tsp. mustard powder
1-1/2 tsp. kosher salt
2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 c. ketchup
1 tsp. sugar
Cook chopped onion in vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring 5 minutes. Add garlic clove, cook 1 minute. Stir in curry powder, paprika, mustard powder and salt. Add cider vinegar and Worcestershire sauce, scraping the pan. Stir in ketchup and sugar/ Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat. Pureé in a blender with 2 tablespoons water, thin with 1 more tablespoon of water, if needed. Slather on currywurst sausages, brats.
Tartar Sauce
3/4 c. mayonnaise
1/4 c. bread and butter pickle chips, plus 1 Tbsp. brine
3 Tbsp. packed fresh dill
1 Tbsp. capers, drained (optional)
1-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
Combine the mayonnaise, pickles and brine, dill, capers, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder in a food processor and pulse until almost smooth, 8 to 10 pulses. Cover and refrigerate while you prepare fish.
