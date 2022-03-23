March is National Athletic Trainer Month, and some of our schools are fortunate to have athletic trainers from Welia Health. Athletic training focuses on safe, optimal participation in sport and active lifestyles and getting back to the sports athletes enjoy following an injury.
Luke Keranen has been the athletic trainer at East Central High School for six years.
Keranen received his degree from Northwestern College in St. Paul. He was influenced in becoming a trainer by this father.
“My dad actually went back to school when I was a high school student and took a course in injury prevention,” said Keranen. “When my first major in college didn’t seem like a good fit, I remembered thinking that sports medicine looked interesting from looking at my dad’s school books.”
With her undergraduate and graduate degrees from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Tember Anselmo has been working with our athletes at Hinckley-Finlayson High School for the past two years.
“I was a three-sport athlete in high school and knew I wanted to have a career in the medical field. When I separated my shoulder in basketball my senior year, I had to do physical therapy. I really liked the idea of what physical therapy was about but wanted to stay more on the athletic side of things. After some research that led me to this career of athletic training,” said Anselmo. “This is my third year of being an athletic trainer and I really do love it. Probably my favorite thing is having a part in the recovery of an injured athlete and seeing them get back to playing the sport they love.”
Becky Zelenko also entered the field of athletic training, after a high school sports injury, and has been working with the Pine City High School athletes for the past six years.
“When I was a freshman in high school, I tore my ACL while playing in a basketball game,” said Zelenko. “I had a really good experience working with my high school athletic trainer before and after surgery that I knew that this was the field that I wanted to work in someday.”
Zelenko attended the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth to obtain her bachelor’s in exercise physiology and her master’s in athletic training. What she enjoys most about being a certified athletic trainer is helping student athletes return to play after sustaining an injury.
“It is rewarding to see student athletes regain their confidence and then test that confidence during games, matches or meets,” said Zelenko.
What should someone who is considering a career in athletic training know?
“There are many more opportunities becoing available than in the traditional athletic settings, and be prepared to have to sell yourself and the profession on a regular basis,” said Luke Keranen. “There is still much confusion about what our role is and can be.”
“I know sometimes, to people watching what we do, it might look like we spend a lot of time just sitting on the bleachers (trust me we do), but there are a lot of hours of treatments, evaluations and consoling that happen in our offices,” said Tember.
“I spend a lot of my time at home thinking about a specific athlete’s injury and what I can do the next day to help them recover faster or make them feel better,” said Anselmo. “It calls for some very long days and sometimes not getting into bed until after midnight, but it has been very rewarding for me.”
Zelenko added, “A person who is considering a career in athletic training should know that you work long, crazy hours some months, but it’s all worth it when your teams perform well and are injury free.”
