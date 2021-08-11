Margaret Reiser

Margaret Hudlow Reiser, longtime resident of Beroun, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Lakeside Health & Rehab Center in Pine City, at the age of 102 years, 10 months and 26 days.
Margaret Matilda Haller was born Sept. 7, 1918, to John and Anna (Tombers) Haller in Osakis.
Margaret left the family farm at the age of 17 and moved to St. Paul to work for a family as their live-in nanny; she did this for five years. She met Vernon “Jake” Hudlow in Excelsior, where they enjoyed going to dances. They were married on June 10, 1941, in West Union. After moving from the Excelsior area, they eventually settled on a farm east of Beroun. Margaret was a busy farm wife along with raising their five children. She was an active member of the Beroun American Legion Auxiliary, serving as president, secretary and treasurer. In 1985, just months before Jake passed away, they sold the farm and moved into the town of Beroun.
Margaret married Curtis Reiser on Sept. 4, 1993. They enjoyed going to the casino, and playing 500 and poker with friends and family. Margaret enjoyed several casino trips with friends. Through the years Margaret was very active in the Pine City and Hinckley senior centers, enjoying the meals, fellowship and even serving as the center’s president.
Just a couple months after celebrating and dancing with her children at her 100th birthday party, she fell and broke a hip. After surgery, while at Lakeside for rehab, she decided not to return to her home in Beroun and made Lakeside her home. While living at Lakeside, Margaret had her sewing machine moved to her room and continued to mend clothes for friends, family and staff. She made and donated many quilts, stocking caps and scarves. During the pandemic, she heard on TV that masks were needed and she ultimately made 600-plus masks for family and friends, and donated hundreds to several organizations. In the April 16, 2020, edition of the Pine City Pioneer, Margaret’s picture was on the front page and she was quoted as saying, “As long as I have my sewing machine, I’m fine.”
Margaret is survived by her daughter Marlene Glasow of Chiloquin, Oregon; sons Frederick “Fritz” (Penny) Hudlow of Pine City, Richard Hudlow of Homosassa, Florida, William Hudlow of Wayzata, and Robert (Vickie) Hudlow of Pine City; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Vernon Hudlow and Curtis Reiser; son-in-law John Glasow; daughter-in-law Sheryl Hudlow; grandchildren Barry Nowling and Shelly Carlbom; an infant great-granddaughter; sister Barbara Krebsbach; and brother Jack Haller.
Funeral services for Margaretwill be at noon, Saturday, Aug. 14 at Swanson Funeral Chapel. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the chapel. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Beroun.
Memorials in Margaret’s memory may be directed to the Pine City and/or Hinckley Dining Centers.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.