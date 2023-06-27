June 30, 1935 - June 17, 2023
Marge Rydlund of Rush City passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Ecumen in North Branch at the age of 87.
Marge was born June 30, 1935 to Arnold and Charlotte (Wilcox) Hinze on the family farm south of Pine City, Minnesota. She was the third of four children, having two older brothers and one younger sister.
Marge attended Pine City schools and graduated in 1953. After a brief career working in the big city of Minneapolis, she returned to the Pine City area and on a blind date met her future husband, Elwood Rydlund. On April 16, 1955, they were married and took up residence on the north side of Rush City. Five children and about 10 years later they moved east of town to “the farm” where they raised their kids and spent the bulk of their lives.
Marge was a full-time homemaker and mom to five active children until her youngest went off to school. Then Marge took a job as a teacher’s aide at the Rush City Elementary School, working there for many years until retiring.
In retirement, Marge and Elwood spent much of their time with many of their 14 grandchildren. Vegetable and flower gardens were a constant, as were camping excursions and fishing trips to the St. Croix River. Later in life they could be found on a variety of bus tour trips and even the “occasional” trip to a casino, where they tested their luck.
After Elwood passed in 2001, Marge stayed busy with various activities and groups, with grandkids remaining a big part of her days. She spent her final years at Ecumen in North Branch until her passing, making many new friends along the way while keeping the staff in stitches with her humor and wit.
Marge is survived by her children Loren Rydlund of Rush City, Gene Rydlund (Karol) of Winona, Brian Rydlund (Maggie) of Lino Lakes, Lynn Bergin (Dan) of Lino Lakes, Rick Rydlund (Trish) of Stanchfield; grandchildren Robert Rydlund, Kass Van Patten (John), Ryan Rydlund (Lindsey), Michael Rydlund, Alyssa Decker (Chris), Derek Rydlund, Cindi Rydlund (fiancée Trevor), Jon Rydlund, Lindsey Delsing (Mike), Brianna Bergin (fiancee Mike), Jarrelle Rydlund (Hannah), Benjamin Rydlund, Alexa Rydlund, Matthew Rydlund (fiancée Lizzie); great-grandchildren Jack and Leo Van Patten, Cooper and Camryn Decker, Eleanor and Charlotte Rydlund; sister Charlotte Kennen (Ray) of Rush City; special friend Gil Bosak.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents and her two older brothers Eugene and Vernon.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marge took place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. Visitation was Tuesday, June 27 from 5-8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. all at Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. A private interment will take place at Johnson Memorial Cemetery in west Rock Creek.
Memorials will be directed to organizations that are important and special to the Rydlund family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.