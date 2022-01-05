Margie Cummings passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Rushseba Station in Rush City at the age of 97.
Margie Elaine Taute was born Sept. 19, 1924 in Mora, the second of John and Anna (Johnson) Taute’s three children.
She graduated from Mora High School in 1942 and married the love of her life, Harvey Cummings who worked on the neighboring McAllen farm. They made their home in Pine City and had four children: Marsha, Dell, Lana and Kevin.
Margie enjoyed golfing with Harvey, and they were founding members of the Pine City Country Club. Margie worked for Zephyr Awning and for many years in the Recorder’s Office at the Pine County Courthouse. Long after retirement, Margie and “the coffee girls” were a familiar sight at their regular table at Nicoll’s Café. She was also a long time member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City.
Margie was very stylish and her signature colors were red, black & white and silver. She always had a fast car and especially enjoyed her 1971 Oldsmobile 442; it’s said they installed a stop sign in Pine City just for her. “Grandma Cummings” or “Grandma Lacey” was proud of her grandchildren and had grandparent jackets made with all of their names embroidered. Visiting with those she loved was among her favorite activities, and she was well-known for bringing a big pan of Scotcheroos to family gatherings. Marge, along with Harve, took great pleasure in camping and travel, from the annual Memorial Day weekends in Ely pulling a popup camper behind a truck, to later “snowbird” trips where Margie and Harvey escaped the Minnesota winters in Texas, Florida or Arizona in their RV.
In 2000, Margie lost her husband to Alzheimer’s. She continued to live in their home on Tenth Street until 2019, her time at home extended when granddaughter Marcie Crase moved in to provide loving care. Due to declining health, she moved to Northern Pines Assisted Living and later to Rushseba Station in Rush City.
Margie is survived by daughter Lana (Mike Kratzke) Meier, Rush City; son Dell (Gloria) Cummings, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 22 great- great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends and her beloved little dog Kiki.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Marsha Lange; son Kevin Cummings; sister Elaine Paulson; brother Dale Taute; and infant grandchildren Luke and Elizabeth Cummings.
Reverend Glen Kleppe will officiate funeral services for Margie: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements for Margie Cummings are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
