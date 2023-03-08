Margie Dusek

March 25, 1925 - February 19, 2023
Margie Lou (Mollenhauer) Dusek of Pine City passed away peacefully Feb. 19, 2023 at Welia Health in Mora, Minn. one month shy of her 98th birthday.
Born March 24, 1925 in Owatonna, youngest of three girls born to Herb and Mayme (Guse) Mollenhauer. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1944 and married Al Dusek on Oct. 1 1946. They were married for almost 65 years prior to his death in 2011.
Margie was a homemaker and also helped Al with interior painting and woodwork staining for his custom home building business in Owatonna and the houses they built in Pine City. In 1960, Margie and Al purchased and operated the Schwartzwald Motel in Pine City until 1966. She later worked at A&W Pine City for a few years. In retirement, they owned, managed and maintained rental properties, including the fourplex Margie was managing at the time of her death. She loved gardening and being outside in the summer – often seen pulling weeds in her flower gardens. She loved and adored her three great granddaughters – Addison, Ellory and Hannah.
Margie is survived by children Vicki (Dennis) Johnson of Pine City, Tom (Dawn) Dusek of Congress, Ariz.; grandchildren Kelly (Sarah) Dusek of Proctor, Travis (Melanie) Johnson of Arden Hills; three great granddaughters; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Al, parents Herb and Mayme Mollenhauer, sisters/brothers- in-law Dorothy (George) Daffinrud and Viola (Norbert) Spinler.
In accordance with Margie’s wishes, no memorial services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: The Funeral & Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
